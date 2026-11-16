Mystery Surrounds Death Of Punjab Police Head Constable

Authorities in Gurdaspur, Punjab, have launched a murder investigation after Head Constable Vinod Kumar was found dead with a head injury, raising questions about the circumstances of his demise.

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Key Points Head Constable Vinod Kumar (42) was found dead with a head injury near Maankaur Bypass in Gurdaspur on Monday.

Kumar's family last heard from him on Sunday night when he called his brother to pick him up after duty.

His brother lost contact, and after an hour-long search, the family discovered Kumar's body near the bypass area.

Police have registered a murder case following the discovery of the body.

While the family suspects he was shot, police await a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The body of a police head constable with a head injury was found near Maankaur Bypass in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, officials said on Monday.

Investigation Into Constable's Demise

The deceased was identified as Head Constable Vinod Kumar (42), the police officials said.

According to the head constable's family, Kumar called his brother on Sunday night to pick him up from the bypass area while he was returning from his duty.

The victim's brother said he tried contacting Kumar after reaching the bus stand, but there was no response.

Kumar's family members subsequently searched for him in buses, but in vain. After more than an hour, the family found his body near the bypass area.

Police said a murder case has been registered in the matter.

Kumar's body bore injury marks on the head, a police official said.

While Kumar's family suspects that he was shot, police said the cause of death will be established after a post-mortem examination.