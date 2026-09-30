Police halt Hanuman Chalisa recital outside Meerut mosque

Meerut police successfully intervened to prevent the Hindu Raksha Dal's planned Hanuman Chalisa recital outside a mosque, ensuring communal harmony and averting potential unrest in the city.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Hindu Raksha Dal had announced a Hanuman Chalisa recital outside a mosque in Meerut's Kesarganj area.

Police officials stepped up security and intervened to prevent the programme, citing potential disruption to communal harmony.

Activists, including regional and district leaders of the Hindu Raksha Dal, were detained and counselled by the police.

The planned recital was subsequently called off by the organisation's office-bearers until further orders.

The decision to cancel the event followed discussions between police officials and the Hindu Raksha Dal leaders at the police station.

The Hindu Raksha Dal, which had announced Hanuman Chalisa recital outside a mosque in Meerut on Tuesday evening, called off the programme following intervention of police officials.

According to police officials, security in Kesarganj area, where the programme was to be held, was stepped up in view of the announcement, with personnel from five police stations and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed at the site.

Police Action And Detentions

Superintendent of police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale told PTI that Hanuman Chalisa was not recited outside the mosque.

He said some activists from the Hindu outfit had arrived in Sadar Bazar area, where police force was already deployed.

According to Bhosale, the activists said they had come following a call by the organisation's national president Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary.

Police detained them and took them to a police station where they were warned against any activity that could possibly disrupt communal harmony.

Bhosale said the Hindu activists left quietly after being counselled by police.

Programme Cancellation And Future Plans

Earlier, following reports that Hindu Raksha Dal national president Pinky Chaudhary had allegedly been placed under house arrest, activists from the outfit began gathering at the CAB (Cantonment Anglo-Bengali) Ground in Sadar Bazar and prepared to march to Kesarganj.

According to police sources, upon receiving information, superintendent of police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale arrived at the CAB Ground with a police force.

A heated exchange ensued between police and the activists, following which police detained Pandit Ankur Sharma (regional in-charge) and Uttam Sharma (district president) of Hindu Raksha Dal and took them to Sadar police station.

They said a discussion lasting around 45 minutes took place between police officials and the organisation's office-bearers at the police station.

Later, the two office-bearers came out and announced that the programme to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Kesarganj mosque had been cancelled until further orders.

According to sources, the activists said any further decision would be taken only after receiving subsequent instructions from national president Pinky Chaudhary.