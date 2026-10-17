Major Asset Freeze In Nurpur Drug Trafficking Case

Nurpur police have frozen assets worth Rs 74.12 lakh, including a building and a tractor, belonging to an accused in a significant drug trafficking case under the NDPS Act, highlighting intensified efforts against illicit trade.

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Key Points Nurpur police froze assets worth Rs 74.12 lakh belonging to Ramesh Kumar, an accused in an NDPS Act case.

The action stems from a case registered at Jawali police station on October 6, 2025, under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Frozen assets include a residential building-cum-shopping complex in Labh village, valued at Rs 68.99 lakh, and a tractor purchased in 2019 for Rs 5.13 lakh.

Police initiated proceedings under the NDPS Act after a financial investigation revealed alleged illicit acquisition of properties.

The state's campaign against drug trafficking has led to the seizure of assets worth approximately Rs 30.70 crore so far.

Police have frozen assets worth Rs 74.12 lakh belonging to an accused arrested in a case involving a commercial quantity of narcotic substances, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the action relates to a case registered at Jawali police station on October 6, 2025, under Sections 20, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following the arrest of accused Ramesh Kumar.

Police Target Illicit Drug Trade Assets

Additional Superintendent of Police Dharam Chand Verma said police are targeting not only drug traffickers and their supply networks but also properties allegedly acquired by them through illicit trade. He urged the public to share information related to drug trafficking with police.

The Nurpur police conducted a financial investigation into assets linked to Kumar, examining how they were acquired and the sources of funds used to purchase them. Based on the findings, police initiated proceedings under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act to freeze the assets.

Officials said the assets include a two-storey residential building-cum-shopping complex with seven shops, located in Labh village, assessed at Rs 68.99 lakh, and a tractor purchased in 2019 for Rs 5.13 lakh.

NDPS Act Proceedings And State-Wide Campaign

Police Station Jawali issued a freezing order on September 18 under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act and forwarded it to the competent authority for confirmation.

Officials said during the proceedings, adequate documentary evidence, including relevant income-tax returns, bank statements and supporting records establishing the source of funds used to purchase the tractor in 2019, was not furnished.

Police spokesperson said under the campaign against drug trafficking, assets worth approximately Rs 30.70 crore have so far been seized in the state.