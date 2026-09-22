Police Form Teams To Nab Former MLA, Dismissed Cop In Farmhouse Rape Case

Thane Police have launched a massive manhunt for former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar and a dismissed police officer, Shailendra Patil, following serious allegations of rape at a farmhouse in Bhiwandi.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Six police teams are actively searching for former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar and dismissed police officer Shailendra Patil.

The duo is accused of raping a 22-year-old woman at a farmhouse in Bhiwandi, Thane.

Both accused have been absconding since the First Information Report (FIR) was filed on September 17.

CCTV footage and the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the farmhouse are missing, raising suspicions of tampering.

Narendra Pawar has denied the allegations and resigned from all party posts following the case.

Police have formed six teams to nab former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar and dismissed police officer Shailendra Patil who are accused of raping a woman on a farmhouse, an official said on Tuesday.

The duo have been absconding since a First Information Report for alleged rape was registered against them at Padgha police station on September 17 on a complaint filed by a 22-year-old married woman. The incident allegedly took place at a farmhouse in Bapgaon, Bhiwandi.

Investigation Intensifies In Farmhouse Rape Case

Following strict directions from Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date, six special police teams have been formed to trace the accused, the police official said.

CCTV footage and the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) at the farmhouse has been missing, raising suspicion that the accused's accomplices removed it, the official said, adding that the caretaker of the farmhouse too was absconding.

Congress corporator from Kalyan, Kanchan Kulkarni, whom the victim woman had first approached, demanded on Tuesday that the accused be arrested immediately.

Pawar, who had represented Kalyan West constituency in the past, had issued a statement after the case came to light, denying the allegations and stating that he was resigning from all party posts.