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Hyderabad Police Prevent Child Marriage, Register Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 10:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Hyderabad police have successfully thwarted a child marriage involving a 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old man, registering a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, to safeguard the minor's future.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Hyderabad police prevented the marriage of a 17-year-old girl to a 42-year-old man on October 2.
  • The police acted on credible information and raided the premises in Kalapathar Police Station limits.
  • A criminal case was registered against the groom, a mediator, and the minor girl's parents under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.
  • Police intervention protected the minor girl's rights, and she subsequently joined a degree college.

The city police have prevented the marriage of a 17-year-old girl here and registered a case against three people, including the parents of the victim.

Acting on credible information that a girl was to be married at a premises within the limits of Kalapathar Police Station on October 2, a police team conducted a raid at the premises and found the girl being married to a 42-year-old man, who was reportedly working as a cab driver in Dubai, a police release said.

 

Police Action Against Child Marriage

The police intervened immediately and stopped the marriage. The Child Marriage Helpline was informed, and a complaint was received.

Accordingly, a criminal case was registered at Kalapathar Police Station under relevant sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, against the groom, a mediator and the parents of the minor girl, DCP (Rajendra Nagar Zone) S Sreenivas said.

The police intervention prevented the child marriage and helped protect the minor girl's rights and future. Subsequently, the girl joined a degree college to continue her higher education, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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child marriagehyderabad policeprohibition of child marriage actminor girlkalapathar police

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