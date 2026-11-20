Delhi Police have successfully thwarted a planned attack on a social media influencer in Nizamuddin, arresting two armed suspects linked to the notorious Rashid Cablewala gang and recovering multiple firearms.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested two armed suspects and detained a minor for allegedly plotting an attack on a social media influencer in Nizamuddin.

The suspects are linked to the Rashid Cablewala gang network and were planning to open fire at the influencer.

Five semi-automatic pistols and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Police intervened on Friday, preventing the suspects from causing any harm.

Police have arrested two armed suspects and detained a minor for allegedly plotting an attack on a social media influencer in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, officials said on Friday.

The suspects, linked to the Rashid Cablewala gang network, were planning to open fire at the influencer. Five semi-automatic pistols and ammunition were recovered from their possession, the police officials said.

A team from the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station reached the location before the suspects could cause any harm, police said.

Further details are awaited.