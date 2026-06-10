HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Fire In Air During BJP Councillor's Arrest

Police Fire In Air During BJP Councillor's Arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 10:15 IST

x

BJP councillor Sugathan was dramatically arrested in Thiruvananthapuram under the KAAPA, leading to police firing in the air and fresh charges of assaulting officers, while his family alleges police brutality.

Key Points

  • BJP councillor Sugathan was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) after his anticipatory bail was denied by the Kerala High Court.
  • Police resorted to firing in the air to disperse a crowd, allegedly BJP workers, who obstructed the arrest at Sugathan's residence.
  • A new case has been registered against Sugathan and four others for allegedly assaulting and obstructing police officers during the arrest.
  • Sugathan's family denies the allegations, accusing the police of using excessive force, assaulting his wife, and intimidating their children during the incident.

A BJP councillor facing preventive detention under the KAPA was arrested following dramatic scenes in the state capital, with police resorting to firing in the air to disperse a crowd and prevent further violence, officials said on Wednesday. Sugathan, BJP councillor of the Vazhottukonam ward under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, was taken into custody late on Tuesday night from his residence after the Kerala High Court denied him anticipatory bail in an alleged assault case linked to a temple festival.

Dramatic Arrest Of BJP Councillor

According to police, a team reached his house to execute a Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) detention order when a group of people, allegedly BJP workers, surrounded the officers and attempted to obstruct the arrest.

 

Amid the ensuing confrontation, the police had to fire into the air to disperse the crowd and ensure their own safety, following which Sugathan was overpowered and taken into custody, police said. Authorities later recorded his arrest, conducted a medical examination and shifted him to jail.

Allegations Of Police Obstruction And Assault

Police said Sugathan, who is accused in multiple criminal cases, had earlier been directed by a court to appear before the police but failed to do so. A fresh case was registered against Sugathan and four others in connection with the Tuesday night incident for allegedly assaulting and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties.

According to the new FIR, Sugathan allegedly pushed and attempted to assault the Vattiyoorkavu police inspector and a sub-inspector who were part of the arrest team. It said the other accused joined the attack, causing injuries to police personnel and hindering the execution of the detention order. Vattiyoorkavu Circle Inspector Vipin and Sub-Inspector Abhijith were injured in the clash.

Family Alleges Police Brutality

However, Sugathan's family denied the allegations and accused the police of using excessive force. Speaking to reporters, Sugathan's wife, Aswathy, alleged that police entered their house without any women personnel, assaulted her and intimidated their children. Aswathy also alleged that police attempted to take her into custody and that their eight-year-old child was pushed during the commotion. She maintained that Sugathan was not absconding and was under medical treatment for chickenpox at the time of the arrest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Sangh protest against Sabarimala verdict turns violent
Sangh protest against Sabarimala verdict turns violent
Kerala: Police Injured As BJP, CPI(M) Workers Clash
Police Injured As BJP, CPI(M) Workers Clash In Kerala
Kerala Police Investigate Bombing at BJP Worker's Residence
Thrashed by cops, called Pakistani: Activist arrested for CAA protest
Thrashed by cops, called Pakistani: Activist arrested for CAA protest

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

VIDEOS

Yami Gautam Impresses Fans with Her Grace0:59

Yami Gautam Impresses Fans with Her Grace

'Asim Munir Giving Orders Like Jallianwala Bagh': Former J-K DGP on PoJK Massacre4:17

'Asim Munir Giving Orders Like Jallianwala Bagh': Former...

PM KISAN scheme has transformed the lives of farmers in Gujarat2:49

PM KISAN scheme has transformed the lives of farmers in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO