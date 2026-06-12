SI Fined For Lapses In Twisha Sharma Death Probe Amid Family Allegations

Bhopal police have taken departmental action, fining a sub-inspector for alleged lapses in the initial investigation into the high-profile death of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, a case now under CBI scrutiny involving dowry death charges.

Key Points Bhopal police fined Sub-inspector Dinesh Sharma Rs 5,000 for negligence in the initial Twisha Sharma death investigation.

The fine stems from a procedural lapse where crucial ligature material was submitted late, two days after the post-mortem.

Twisha Sharma's family had alleged significant deficiencies in the initial police probe and sought an independent investigation.

The case, involving charges of dowry death and cruelty against Twisha's husband and mother-in-law, has been transferred to the CBI.

Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh (a former judge), are currently in judicial custody.

In a departmental action, police authorities in Bhopal have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a sub-inspector for his alleged lapses in the initial investigation into the death of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, officials said on Friday. The action comes in the wake of allegations by Twisha's family that police dragged their feet in crucial evidence gathering to nail the accused.

Twisha was found hanging in her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar confirmed that Sub-inspector (SI) Dinesh Sharma, posted at Katara Hills police station, was penalised after a departmental inquiry found negligence in the discharge of duty during the initial investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-2) Vikas Shewal imposed the fine based on an inquiry, he said. He, however, added that the SI's act was neither deliberate, nor did it affect the probe.

Procedural Lapses in Evidence Collection

Police sources said a Rs 5,000 fine was imposed on the SI. According to the sources, all material evidence connected with an unnatural death must be collected and submitted during the post-mortem process. However, the ligature material allegedly used in the hanging was submitted two days after the post-mortem examination, which was viewed as a procedural lapse during the investigation. The police commissioner admitted that the SI submitted the ligature late, but denied that it was after the first autopsy. The delay was among the issues raised by Twisha's family, which alleged gross deficiencies in the initial police probe and sought an independent investigation.

CBI Takes Over High-Profile Dowry Death Case

The police had registered an FIR against Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, former Bhopal district judge, under provisions related to dowry death and cruelty. The case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A court in Bhopal last week remanded Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh in judicial custody for 14 days. They are currently lodged in Bhopal Central Jail.