Police dismantle CJP camp, protesters regroup at Jantar Mantar

Amidst police action and dismantled protest sites, the CJP's agitation for accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan continues robustly at Jantar Mantar.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand near the damaged stage following a protest march towards Parliament called by Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, July 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Police dismantled the Cockroach Janata Party's protest site in New Delhi after a march to Parliament was met with tear gas and baton charges.

Protesters, including activist Sonam Wangchuk's supporters, regrouped at Jantar Mantar, asserting their determination to continue the agitation.

A key demand for accountability over alleged examination irregularities remains, with protesters insisting on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The CJP's sustained protest, which began on June 6, highlights ongoing concerns regarding educational governance and transparency.

Clashes occurred near Parliament Street as security personnel intercepted thousands of demonstrators marching towards the legislative building.

The Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest site was dismantled by the police on Monday, hours after protesters' march to Parliament was thwarted with tear gas and baton charges. Protesters, however, regrouped at Jantar Mantar after the march. One of their leaders said they will stay put.

Protesters Regroup After Police Action

The stage where activist Sonam Wangchuk observed his hunger strike stood dismantled, with trampolines, carpets, mattresses and other materials removed.

A protester said one of the group's key demands had been met after a CJP delegation held talks with Union Minister JP Nadda. He, however, said the agitation will continue till Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Agitation Continues For Minister's Resignation

The Jantar Mantar area still teemed with students and other protesters.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed the crowd from a tempo fitted with loudspeakers.

The CJP first organised a one-day protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6 and soon began a full-fledged sit-in with several hunger strikers.

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters assembled near Parliament Street and marched towards Parliament, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Pradhan. Security personnel stopped the march, leading to clashes in which baton charges were carried out to disperse the crowd.