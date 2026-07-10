Police detain 2 Nihang Sikhs after brutal sword assault on trader in Bihar

Police in Patna have arrested two Nihang Sikhs following a brutal sword attack that left a trader with severed fingers, highlighting concerns over public safety and religious group conduct.

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Key Points Two Nihang Sikhs arrested in Patna for a violent sword attack on a trader.

Victim Gurucharan Singh Lamba suffered severed fingers in the assault.

The incident, which occurred late Wednesday, was captured on CCTV footage.

Police investigation is ongoing, with the accused taken into custody.

The police on Thursday took two Nihang Sikhs into custody for allegedly severing two fingers of a trader with swords in Patna, an officer said.

The incident, which was recorded on a CCTV camera, took place late Wednesday evening near Harmandir Gali in the Patna Saheb locality of the state capital.

Details Of The Violent Assault

"At around 9.30 pm, two Nihangs from Amritsar in Punjab attacked the trader, Gurucharan Singh Lamba, with swords, severing two of his fingers," Patna City Additional Superintendent of Police Raj Kishor Singh told reporters.

Lamba was taken to AIIMS Patna and is now out of danger, he added.

"The victim was talking to his cousin after closing his shop when two Nihangs approached and asked him to leave the spot, questioning why he was standing there. Lamba said he was talking on the phone near his house and shop," the police officer said.

The two allegedly became angry and attacked him with their swords. When he raised his hand in reflex, his fingers were severed, Singh added.

"The two have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway," the ASP said.