West Bengal Police Constable Shot In Birbhum During Arrest Bid

A police constable was shot and injured in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Friday during an arrest attempt, highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement personnel.

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Key Points A police constable was shot and injured during an arrest attempt in Birbhum, West Bengal on Friday.

The incident occurred at Laik Bazar under Santiniketan police station limits.

Constable Biswajit Das sustained a bullet injury to his leg and is undergoing treatment.

The accused opened fire when approached by the police team and subsequently fled the scene.

An investigation is underway, though the specific case for the arrest has not been disclosed.

A police constable was injured after being allegedly shot at by an accused while a team of the force attempted to arrest him in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Friday, officials said.

Details Of The Incident

The incident took place at Laik Bazar under Santiniketan police station limits.

The accused allegedly opened fire when a police team approached him, and fled thereafter, an officer said.

Constable Biswajit Das suffered a bullet injury on his leg, he said.

Das was rescued by personnel from Santiniketan police station and rushed to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, the officer said.

The police have not yet disclosed the case in connection with which the team had gone to arrest the accused.

An investigation is underway, the officer added.