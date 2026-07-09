Police challenge court order granting eggs, TV to Delhi riots accused Shahrukh

The Delhi Police has moved to challenge a court order that granted 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan special provisions, including raw eggs and a personal television, in his Tihar Jail cell, citing the need for reconsideration of these directions.

IMAGE: Shahrukh Pathan brandishes a pistol during violent clashes at Jaffrabad in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

Key Points Delhi Police seeks to modify a court order granting special privileges to 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan.

The order allowed Pathan four raw eggs daily and a separate television in his high-security cell.

Pathan's counsel cited frustration and depression from prolonged incarceration as reasons for the requests.

Police argue the directions require reconsideration, challenging the court's June 4 order.

Shahrukh Pathan faces trial for allegedly pointing a gun at a police constable during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The Delhi police moved a court seeking recall or modification of an order that allowed 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan to receive four raw eggs daily and keep a separate television in his high-security prison cell, saying the directions require reconsideration.

Pathan has been accused of pointing a gun at a police constable during the riots.

Why Pathan Sought Special Provisions

The plea has been filed against an order passed by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai on June 4 after the counsel of the accused submitted that his client, who is lodged in the Tihar Jail, is facing frustration and depression due to prolonged incarceration.

In the June 4 order, the court allowed an application moved by Pathan seeking four raw eggs every day instead of boiled eggs and permission to have a separate television in his cell at his own expense.

Pathan's counsel had argued that boiled eggs did not suit him and made him ill. The defence had also submitted that since Pathan was lodged in a separate cell as a high-risk inmate, he was unable to watch television programmes of his choice on the common TV meant for multiple prisoners, adding that prolonged incarceration had left him frustrated and depressed.

Accepting the request, the court directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to provide Pathan four raw eggs every day instead of boiled eggs.

The court also permitted him to have a separate television to be purchased using his own funds, and directed the jail authorities to comply with the order.

Police Challenge Court's Decision

The police have now approached the court seeking recall or modification of those directions.

The plea is yet to be decided. Pathan is facing trial in a case arising out of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots and is currently lodged in judicial custody.

Other accused in the case are on bail. The case arises out of an FIR registered at Jafrabad Police Station in connection with the riots that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020.

Pathan had allegedly pointed a gun at Police Constable Deepak Dahiya during the violence, an incident that gained widespread attention after photographs of the act went viral on social media.

He was arrested on March 3, 2020 and has remained in judicial custody since then.