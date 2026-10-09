How Delhi Police Uncovered A Major Truck Theft And Dismantling Ring

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated inter-state truck theft and dismantling racket, leading to the arrest of three key individuals and the recovery of stolen vehicle parts.

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Key Points Delhi Police busted an inter-state truck theft and dismantling racket, arresting three men, including the alleged mastermind, on Friday.

The investigation began after a new truck was stolen from Gulabi Bagh on September 27, leading to tracking via CCTV, UPI transactions, and call records.

The accused, Bharat and Shambhu Mehto, were arrested in Delhi, while Amritpal Singh, who dismantled the trucks, was apprehended in Punjab.

Dismantled parts of the stolen truck were recovered from a godown in Punjab.

Bharat is allegedly linked to three other truck thefts in Delhi, bringing the total cases worked out to four, and has previous vehicle theft involvement.

Delhi Police has busted an alleged inter-state truck theft and dismantling racket with the arrest of three men, including the alleged mastermind, and recovered the dismantled parts of a stolen truck from a godown in Punjab, an officer said on Friday.

Investigation Details Emerge

The accused, identified as Bharat (40), Shambhu Mehto (36) and Amritpal Singh (32), were arrested following a technical investigation involving CCTV footage, UPI transactions, call detail records (CDRs) and chats data, police said.

The case came to light after a newly registered truck was stolen from the Gulabi Bagh area on September 27. An e-FIR was registered and further investigation into the matter was taken up. CCTV footage revealed that the accused had removed the truck's GPS device after the theft. Investigators tracked its movement through Delhi and Haryana using CCTV footage and traced a digital payment made at a CNG station in Sonipat in Haryana, police said.

Arrests And Recoveries

Technical surveillance subsequently indicated that the vehicle had been taken towards Patran in Punjab. Bharat was identified and arrested from his rented accommodation in Delhi, while his associate Mehto was apprehended from Bindapur, police said.

During interrogation, the two disclosed that they had sold the stolen truck to Amritpal Singh for dismantling. Singh was arrested from Khanauri Market in Punjab, and the dismantled parts of the vehicle were recovered from his godown.

Mastermind's Past Record

Further investigation revealed that Bharat had allegedly stolen three other trucks from Delhi and sold them to Amritpal for dismantling. The vehicles were reported stolen from Nihal Vihar, Janakpuri and Alipur police station areas, taking the total number of cases worked out to four. Police also recovered three mobile phones and SIM cards.

Bharat has previous involvement in four vehicle theft cases registered at different police stations in Delhi, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.