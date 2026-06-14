HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » How Bhubaneswar Police Uncovered A Digital Escort Service Fraud

How Bhubaneswar Police Uncovered A Digital Escort Service Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 18:19 IST

x

Bhubaneswar police have dismantled a fraudulent digital escort service racket, arresting four individuals who exploited innocent women's photographs and cheated customers through online payment platforms.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bhubaneswar police busted an escort service racket, arresting four individuals for digital fraud.
  • The racket misused photographs of innocent women on social media to promote illegal services without consent.
  • Accused persons defrauded customers by collecting advance payments for fake escort services through online platforms.
  • Police seized mobile phones, SIM cards, chat records, bank account details, and other digital evidence during the operation.
  • Authorities issued an advisory, urging citizens to report suspicious online escort service advertisements and cyber fraud immediately.

An escort service racket was busted in Bhubaneswar and four persons, including a woman were held for fraudulently cheating people through digital platform, police said.

The accused persons hailed from Khurda, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts and were operating in the city, police said.

 

How The Fraudulent Racket Operated

The racket came to the fore during an investigation on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman at Tamando police station. The complainant said that her photographs, along with pictures of several other women, were being misused on social media and messaging platforms for promoting illegal escort services without their knowledge or consent. She also alleged that unknown persons were operating a fraudulent escort service racket, collecting money from prospective customers through online payment platforms under various pretexts such as cab charges and advance booking fees.

Police said during the investigation, statements of the complainant and witnesses were recorded. Screenshots, chat records, mobile numbers, UPI transaction details and other digital evidence were collected and analysed. Technical examination of mobile numbers, social media accounts and digital footprints revealed that a group of persons had created and operated social media profiles and communication channels for promoting illegal escort services, police said.

Police Action And Public Advisory

The investigation also revealed that the accused persons were found to have used photographs of innocent women without authorisation and circulated them electronically to attract customers. They induced customers to transfer money towards advance booking charges, cab charges and other expenses and subsequently cheated them.

Meanwhile, the police seized mobile phones used in commission of the offence, SIM cards linked with the operation of the racket, screenshots and chat records relating to the offence, photographs of the complainant and other women misused on social media platforms. The police also recovered the bank account details, UPI transaction records and other incriminating digital evidence.

In an advisory, police urged citizens not to respond to suspicious escort service advertisements circulated through social media or messaging platforms. Any such incidents of cyber fraud, impersonation, misuse of photographs or online cheating should be reported immediately to the nearest police station or cyber crime authorities, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Cyber Fraud Racket Offering Fake Escort Services Busted in Rajasthan
Cyber Fraud Racket Offering Fake Escort Services Busted in Rajasthan
Bengaluru Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Arrest Four
Fake Spiritual Healers Arrested For Cyber Fraud
Five Arrested In Faridabad Over Sextortion Racket
Prostitution Racket Busted in Bengaluru: Four Arrested, Women Rescued

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit0:49

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for Iconic Photo Op0:54

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for...

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara0:47

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO