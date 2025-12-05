HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Police book TN BJP chief in row over lighting lamp at temple

Police book TN BJP chief in row over lighting lamp at temple

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 05, 2025 12:14 IST

x

The Tamil Nadu police on Friday registered a case against 113 people, including Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran and senior party leader H Raja, who participated in a protest on December 4 to push for the lighting of a lamp at the top of the Thirupparankundram hill, officials said.

IMAGE: The Thirupparakundram temple in Tamil Nadu. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI video/X

They were booked for disturbing the public peace, among others.

Nagenthran and Raja were among those detained by the police for a couple of hours on Thursday night. Sources said they were released around 11.20 pm on Thursday.

 

A single judge Madurai bench of the Madras high court had ordered the lighting of the lamp at the top of the Thirupparankundram hill and also revoked the Section 144 prohibitory orders issued in the area by the district administration on December 4.

Following the order, the petitioner, the BJP state chief and other senior party leaders and Hindu Munnani workers visited Thirupparankundram on Thursday.

However, the police stopped them and said no one was allowed on the hill.

Sources said when the protesters insisted on climbing, they were taken into custody, transported in police vehicles and detained in private halls.

The BJP members protested the arrest and blocked the road. Eventually, more than 300 BJP members were detained in various halls. All of them were released last night, added a police source.

Following this, on Friday morning, the Thirupparankundram police registered a case under seven sections, including trespassing without permission, disturbing public peace, and damaging public property under BNS.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

TN: HC tells petitioner to light hill lamp with CISF protection
TN: HC tells petitioner to light hill lamp with CISF protection
HC rejects plea against 'Karthigai Deepam' lighting on TN hill
HC rejects plea against 'Karthigai Deepam' lighting on TN hill
Vijay's 7-hour deliberate delay to reach venue caused stampede: TN in SC
Vijay's 7-hour deliberate delay to reach venue caused stampede: TN in SC
Some pepper-spray agitators attended banned RSU meet in Hyderabad: Police
Some pepper-spray agitators attended banned RSU meet in Hyderabad: Police
TMC suspends MLA who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid'
TMC suspends MLA who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 3

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

VIDEOS

Donal Bisht Slays Her Cute Airport Look as She Poses for the Paps!0:51

Donal Bisht Slays Her Cute Airport Look as She Poses for...

Video: Putin, PM Modi leave Delhi's Palam airport in same car0:44

Video: Putin, PM Modi leave Delhi's Palam airport in same...

Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa graces at Blue carpet of Aukat ke bahar in Mumbai0:50

Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa graces at Blue carpet of Aukat...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO