Police, BJP 'planting evidence' to malign Kanjhawala victim: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that the police and the Bharatiya Janata Party were 'planting evidences' to malign the image of the woman who was killed after being dragged by a car in Delhi.

IMAGE: Security tightened after the arrival of the accused in the Kanjhawala death case at Rohini court, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj slammed the BJP and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, claiming that 'facts are being twisted' to 'shield its members'.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections.

All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Bhardwaj said the statements of the woman's 'friend' Nidhi, who was present during the time of the accident, was contradicted by Anjali's family members who said they had never seen or heard of her.

"Nidhi's statement only went in the favour of the perpetrators. It is a false statement and it was fabricated only to shield the culprits.

"The family of the victim has been saying that they doubt if Nidhi was also involved in the incident. The police and the BJP were planting evidences to malign the image of the woman," he alleged.

On Wednesday, Anjali's mother Rekha Devi told reporters that her daughter has never drunk alcohol in her life.

"I never seen or heard of Nidhi. She never visited our home. She is lying. My daughter never consumed alcohol. She never came home drunk. Nidhi is lying," Rekha Devi had said.

Lashing out at the BJP and L-G V K Saxena, Bhardwaj alleged that they have been 'misusing' the system to 'twist facts and shield the perpetrators'.

"The BJP has been trying to shield the culprits from day one of the incident. They have been trying to cover up the case by tarnishing the image of the victim.

"They have been misusing the whole system, only to twist facts and shield their members. The LG has no intentions to fix the law and order of the city," he alleged.

Hitting out at the LG, the AAP leader said, "He is not doing his primary job and is only busy interfering with the work of the Delhi government. He should either do his job or tender his resignation."

The family doctor of the victim had also rejected Nidhi's claims that Anjali was heavily drunk on the night of the accident, saying the autopsy report did not find any trace of alcohol in her stomach.

The AAP leaders had also taken out a candlelight march on Wednesday, seeking justice for the victim.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had met Anjali's family and said the incident was an example of extreme brutality and that efforts will be made to provide employment to one of her kin.