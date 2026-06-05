How Srinagar Police Are Dismantling Drug Networks

Srinagar Police have seized over Rs 4 crore worth of properties from alleged drug traffickers under the NDPS Act, significantly disrupting narcotics networks as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan'.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Srinagar Police have attached properties worth over Rs 4 crore from alleged drug traffickers.

The actions were carried out under the NDPS Act as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan'.

Attached properties include residential houses and vehicles, identified as proceeds of drug trafficking.

This initiative aims to dismantle the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks operating in the district.

Srinagar Police have attached movable and immovable properties worth more than Rs 4 crore belonging to alleged drug traffickers in separate actions under the NDPS Act, officials said on Friday. The action, carried out by police stations in Lal Bazar and Khanayar, is part of the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign under the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan', a police spokesman said.

Police Intensify Anti-Narcotics Drive In Srinagar

In one case, a double-storey residential house built on nine marlas of land and owned by Aadil Ahmad Dhobi of Sikh Bagh in Lal Bazar was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. A vehicle linked to Dhobi was also attached during the proceedings, he added.

In another action by Lal Bazar police station, a vehicle belonging to Arshid ahmad Sheikh of Haka Bazar was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

Separately, Khanayar police station attached a double-storey residential house along with 12 marlas of land, valued at around Rs 2 crore, belonging to Owais Hussain of Tangbagh, Khanayar, the spokesman said. Hussain is an accused under Sections 8, 20, and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Khanayar police station, he said.

During investigation, the property was identified as an asset allegedly acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking and was attached after completion of legal formalities. The cumulative value of the attached properties and vehicles exceeds Rs 4 crore, marking a significant step in efforts to dismantle the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks operating in the district, the spokesman added.