Jamshedpur Police Arrest Man In Minor Girl Sexual Assault Case

Police in Jamshedpur have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl, highlighting the swift action taken in cases involving minors.

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Key Points Police in Jamshedpur arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old minor girl.

The accused, known to the victim, had taken her out on his motorcycle on Thursday night under the pretext of purchasing chocolate and chips.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint at Olidih police station on Friday after the girl narrated her ordeal and the accused threatened the mother.

The victim has been sent for medical examination, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old minor girl in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, a police officer said on Saturday.

Investigation Underway In Jamshedpur Case

The accused, who is known to the victim, had visited her house under Olidih police station limits on Thursday night and took her out on his motorcycle on the pretext of purchasing chocolate and chips for her.

The victim's mother called the accused over the phone when they did not return home even after 20 minutes, but he did not take the call.

The girl returned home wailing later and narrated the ordeal to her mother. The victim also informed her not to disclose the incident to the family.

When the mother went to the accused's place to enquire about the incident on Friday, the 32-year-old man abused and threatened her. She then lodged a complaint at Olidih police station.

Officer-in-Charge of Olidih police station Sharique Ali said, "We have arrested the accused. Further investigation was underway."

The victim has been sent for medical examination after a case of sexual assault was lodged on Friday, Ali said.

The girl's family had earlier lived in Kadma police station area when they became familiar with the accused.