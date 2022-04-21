News
Police arrest cleric for instigating mob in Hubballi

Police arrest cleric for instigating mob in Hubballi

Source: PTI
April 21, 2022 19:21 IST
A cleric was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence reported in the city recently over an alleged social media post hurting the sentiments of a community.

Waseem Pathan was picked up from Mumbai, where he was hiding, on Wednesday night and brought to Hubballi this morning, police sources said.

 

Video footage purportedly showed Pathan standing on a police official's jeep and addressing a crowd of people gathered outside the old Hubballi police station to protest against the alleged post, showing a saffron flag planted on a mosque, that surfaced on social media on Saturday night.

After the speech, the mob went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, and hurled stones at a nearby hospital and temple.

After the police named him in the FIR, the cleric went into hiding and released a video on social media claiming that he was innocent. 

Source: PTI
 
Sec 144 clamped in K'taka town after mob violence
SC to take 'serious view' of Jahangirpuri demolition
Karnataka mulls over Delhi-like action against rioters
Faster roll out of 5G to have greater impact: Airtel
AAP wants to know from the nation: BJP or us?
IPL 2022: MI vs CSK: Who Will Win?
India flays US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's PoK visit
The War Against Coronavirus

