News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Police arrest 6 volunteers for stampede at UP satsang

Police arrest 6 volunteers for stampede at UP satsang

Source: PTI
July 04, 2024 18:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday said they have arrested six sevadars (volunteers), including two women, of the organising committee in connection with the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people.

IMAGE: Victims of the Hathras stampede receive medical treatment at the hospital. Photograph: Mohammed Zakir/ANI Photo

The only accused named in the FIR is at large while preacher Surajpal, who is also known as Narayan Sakar Hari and Bhole Baba, will be questioned if required during investigation, a senior officer said.

"All six persons who have been arrested worked are sevadars at the satsang," Inspector General of Police (Aligarh Range) Shalabh Mathur told reporters in Hathras.

"A reward of Rs 1 lakh will be announced soon and non-bailable warrant (NBW) will also be issued against key accused Devprakash Madhukar," Mathur said.

The preacher, Surajpal, was not mentioned as an accused in the FIR lodged at the local Sikandra Rau police station on Tuesday after the stampede at Phulrai village that left 121 people dead in its wake.

Those arrested have been identified by the police as Ram Ladaite (50), Upendra ingh Yadav (62), Megh Singh (61), Mukesh Kumar (38), and women Manju Yadav (30) and Manju Devi (40).

Ram Ladaite is a native of Mainpuri district while Upendra Singh Yadav is from Manipuri and the rest are local residents of Hathras.

All six were arrested on Thursday by the officials of Hathras Kotwali and Sikandra Rau police stations, the police said.

IG Mathur said, "When information regarding the arrestees was obtained through detailed enquiry, these people told during inquiry that they are members of the organising committee and work as sevadars."

"The organisers and members gathered crowds and collected donations in the satsang committee for cooperation," the officer added.

The FIR was lodged on July 2 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hathras Tragedy: A Mother Mourns Her Son
Hathras Tragedy: A Mother Mourns Her Son
After The Tragedy In Hathras
After The Tragedy In Hathras
Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba equated himself to God
Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba equated himself to God
Brutal Wimbledon exit for Lily Miyazaki
Brutal Wimbledon exit for Lily Miyazaki
Chopra to lead 28-member squad at Paris Games
Chopra to lead 28-member squad at Paris Games
400m runner Deepanshi fails dope test; suspended
400m runner Deepanshi fails dope test; suspended
Babar Azam turns to Australian power-hitting expert
Babar Azam turns to Australian power-hitting expert
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

The Funerals Begin In Hathras

The Funerals Begin In Hathras

Hathras: The Face Of Grief

Hathras: The Face Of Grief

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances