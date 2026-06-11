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Maharashtra Teacher's Death: Wife Alleges Police Brutality, Protests Erupt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 22:59 IST

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A Zilla Parishad teacher's death in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has sparked outrage and protests, with his wife alleging police involvement in the fatal assault, prompting an investigation into the role of law enforcement.

Key Points

  • A Zilla Parishad teacher, Suresh Borse, died in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after an alleged assault following a quarrel.
  • Borse's wife alleges that police personnel were involved in the beating and forced her husband into a police vehicle.
  • Police have registered a case against seven unidentified accused and are actively investigating the alleged involvement of police personnel.
  • Relatives and villagers staged protests, blocking a major road and demanding a murder case be registered against the policemen.
  • Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and videos from the scene to ascertain the exact role of police in the incident.

A Zilla Parishad school teacher died here on Thursday following a spat with a group of unidentified people at Ellora in the district, with his wife alleging that he was beaten to death and some police personnel were involved in the incident.

A case under section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 131 (assault or the use of criminal force on an individual without grave and sudden provocation) was registered by police against seven unidentified accused, an official said.

 

Allegations Of Police Involvement

According to the FIR registered at the Khultabad Police station, the teacher's wife said her husband Suresh Borse went out to purchase ice cream for guests when he got into a quarrel with some persons and was assaulted. The assailants were accompanied by a police team in another car, and her husband was made to sit in it, she claimed.

When she along with other family members asked a person in the driver's seat, he told them that he was a policeman and Borse had obstructed police work, the woman claimed. The family members rescued Borse from the car, and took him to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he was declared dead.

Protests And Official Response

Relatives and villagers blocked the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Kannad road in Ellora following Borse's death. Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav told PTI that the road was cleared in the evening.

As per the SP, a team of Vaijapur police was hunting for an accused in Ellora, and the complainant in that case also arrived there with some people. Borse got into a quarrel with this group, the SP said.

''We are going to check the role of the police personnel. We have obtained CCTV footage and videos shot by people present at the spot," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve joined the protesting relatives in Ellora, alleging that Borse died because of the beating he received from policemen. A case of murder should be registered against them, he demanded.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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