POCSO court grants four-day bail to rape accused for NEET retest

The temporary bail was granted from June 18 to June 21 on a bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety of a like amount and the court directed him to surrender in front of authorities before 2 pm on June 22.

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Key Points The victim provided her no-objection, influencing the court's decision to grant bail.

The defence counsel argued that the young man deserved an opportunity to appear for the medical entrance test to rectify his mistakes.

The court imposed strict conditions, prohibiting contact with the victim or tampering with evidence.

Special public prosecutor strongly opposed the temporary bail plea, citing the serious nature of the allegations against the teenager.

A special POCSO court in Mumbai on Thursday granted a four-day temporary bail to an 18-year-old man, lodged in jail on rape charges, to enable him to appear for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21.

The accused, currently lodged in Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai, was granted relief by special judge SR Sharma after the rape victim gave her no objection, subject to assurance that he would not defame or threaten her family while on bail.

The temporary bail was granted by the court from June 18 to June 21 on a bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety of a like amount.

The court directed him to surrender in front of authorities before 2 pm on June 22, a day after the medical entrance re-examination.

The 18-year-old has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Advocate Kapil Vishwas Zodge, appearing for the accused, argued that the criminal justice system aims to facilitate rehabilitation of convicted offenders and incarcerated individuals, and the young man deserved an opportunity to appear for the medical entrance test to rectify his mistakes.

He pointed out that the accused needed time to prepare for the test as doing so under police escort would affect his mental state. Special public prosecutor Chaitrali Panshikar strongly opposed the temporary bail plea, citing the serious nature of the allegations against the teenager.

The prosecution suggested that the accused should only be allowed to appear for the exam under police escort for a single day.

Taking note of the higher secondary exam certificate and the provisional NEET admit card produced by the defence, the court remarked that there were "perspicuous valid grounds" to release the accused on temporary bail.

"So far as apprehensions of the prosecution side are concerned, those can be addressed by putting requisite conditions," the judge noted.

The court, while releasing the accused, directed him not to contact the victim in any manner, tamper with evidence, or make any inducements or threats to anyone acquainted with the case.

Further, the judge asked to accused to submit an undertaking that he would appear for the exam and provide supporting documentation of his appearance upon surrendering.