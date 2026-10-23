Daughter Of Jailed Granite Baron Stopped From Fleeing India

Immigration authorities at Chennai airport deboarded Archana Veeramani, daughter of jailed granite baron R Veeramani, from a Singapore-bound flight on Friday as an SIT probe into alleged POCSO cover-up financial transactions expands.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Archana Veeramani, daughter of jailed granite baron R Veeramani, was deboarded from a Singapore-bound flight on Friday at Chennai airport.

The SIT investigating POCSO cases against R Veeramani intervened, suspecting Archana possesses critical information about financial transactions.

These financial dealings were allegedly executed to cover up abuse allegations and protect R Veeramani after a complaint was filed in November 2024.

R Veeramani, chairman of Gem Granites, faces at least seven POCSO cases and is linked to a 2004 minor suicide.

Police are also searching for Archana's brother, Prakash, and have initiated a Blue Corner Notice for another associate believed to have fled to the United Kingdom.

Immigration authorities at the Chennai airport on Friday deboarded the daughter of jailed granite baron R Veeramani from a Singapore-bound flight minutes before take-off, following an alert from SIT probing POCSO cases against him.

Archana Veeramani, who had cleared immigration and boarded the 2.20 pm flight, was stopped as part of an expanding probe into alleged financial transactions aimed at shielding her father, officials said.

Investigation Into Financial Transactions

Veeramani, the 84-year-old chairman of Gem Granites, is currently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison. He faces at least seven cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged abuse of several juvenile girls.

The SIT is also investigating his connection to the 2004 suicide of a minor.

According to investigators, the SIT intervened in Archana's travel plans over suspicions that she possesses critical information regarding a trail of cash and gold transactions. These dealings were allegedly executed to cover up the abuse allegations and protect the octogenarian from prosecution after the initial complaint was filed in November 2024.

Ongoing Probe And Other Suspects

According to sources, police are also searching for her brother, Prakash, in connection with the suspected financial cover-up. Additionally, authorities have initiated a Blue Corner Notice for another associate believed to have fled to the United Kingdom, officials added.