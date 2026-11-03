Home  » News » Bail Outrage: POCSO Accused Stabs Victim, Neighbour

Bail Outrage: POCSO Accused Stabs Victim, Neighbour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 03, 2026 21:03 IST 2 Minutes Read

A POCSO case accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in Kochi after allegedly attempting to murder the victim and stabbing a neighbour while out on bail, highlighting serious concerns about victim safety.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A POCSO case accused, Muhammed Adinan (22), was arrested for attempting to murder the victim while out on bail on Tuesday.
  • On Monday, Adinan allegedly barged into the victim's home, assaulted her, and stabbed her, also injuring a neighbour who intervened.
  • Police stated the accused tried to kill the victim because her complaint led to his previous incarceration under the POCSO Act.
  • After being remanded to judicial custody, the accused jumped from the first floor of the court complex but sustained no serious injuries, with police ruling out an escape attempt.

A POCSO case accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody after attempting to murder the victim while out on bail, police said on Tuesday.

Muhammed Adinan (22), on Monday, barged into the home of the victim, who had accused him of sexual assault, beat her up and also stabbed her, police said.

 

A neighbour who tried to stop him was also stabbed, it said.

After being remanded to judicial custody, the accused jumped from the first floor of the court complex, police said.

It, however, ruled it out as an escape attempt.

"He was taken to the hospital for medical examination, but he had not suffered any serious injuries," police said.

It said that the accused tried to kill the victim as due to her complaint, he was sent to jail for the offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

pocso caseattempted murderbail violationkochi crimesexual assault accused

More From Rediff

When Patel Said He Would Resign...

When Patel Said He Would Resign...
'Rahul Is Not Leaving Any Scope For Compromise'

'Rahul Is Not Leaving Any Scope For Compromise'
'IAF Takes China, Pakistan Threats Seriously'

'IAF Takes China, Pakistan Threats Seriously'

Related Stories

POCSO Court Delivers Justice In Keralam Minor Assault Case

POCSO Court Delivers Justice In Keralam Minor Assault Case

Web Stories

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs