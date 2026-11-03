Bail Outrage: POCSO Accused Stabs Victim, Neighbour

A POCSO case accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in Kochi after allegedly attempting to murder the victim and stabbing a neighbour while out on bail, highlighting serious concerns about victim safety.

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Key Points A POCSO case accused, Muhammed Adinan (22), was arrested for attempting to murder the victim while out on bail on Tuesday.

On Monday, Adinan allegedly barged into the victim's home, assaulted her, and stabbed her, also injuring a neighbour who intervened.

Police stated the accused tried to kill the victim because her complaint led to his previous incarceration under the POCSO Act.

After being remanded to judicial custody, the accused jumped from the first floor of the court complex but sustained no serious injuries, with police ruling out an escape attempt.

A POCSO case accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody after attempting to murder the victim while out on bail, police said on Tuesday.

Muhammed Adinan (22), on Monday, barged into the home of the victim, who had accused him of sexual assault, beat her up and also stabbed her, police said.

A neighbour who tried to stop him was also stabbed, it said.

After being remanded to judicial custody, the accused jumped from the first floor of the court complex, police said.

It, however, ruled it out as an escape attempt.

"He was taken to the hospital for medical examination, but he had not suffered any serious injuries," police said.

It said that the accused tried to kill the victim as due to her complaint, he was sent to jail for the offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.