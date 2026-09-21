POCSO accused teacher dies after jumping from Bengaluru SP office

A physical education teacher, Shashidhar, accused of child sexual assault under the POCSO Act, tragically died after jumping from the Bengaluru South district Superintendent of Police's office complex, prompting an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A teacher accused of child sexual assault died after jumping from a police office building in Bengaluru.

The deceased, Shashidhar, was a physical education teacher arrested under the POCSO Act.

The incident occurred at the Bengaluru South district SP's office in Ramanagara while he was being processed for judicial custody.

CCTV footage reportedly shows him pushing a constable before jumping from the third floor.

An investigation into the circumstances of his death is currently underway.

A 49-year-old teacher accused of sexually assaulting children died after jumping from the third floor of the Bengaluru South district superintendent of police's office complex, the police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shashidhar, a native of Vijayanagara district. He worked as a physical education teacher at a private school in Channapatna taluk, they said.

Incident Details And Arrest

The incident occurred at the Bengaluru South district Superintendent of Police's office complex in Ramanagara on Sunday, the police said.

A CCTV video also captured the act, in which he could be seen pushing a constable, running towards the railing and jumping from the third floor of the SP office complex, they added.

According to the police, the man was arrested on Saturday evening following a complaint accusing him of sexually assaulting several children at the school.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against him under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, and he was arrested, a senior police officer said.

Events Leading To The Death

After undergoing a medical examination at a government hospital in Bengaluru, he was brought to the SP's office on Sunday as part of further procedures before being handed over to judicial custody, he said.

The accused was on the third floor of the building at the Measurement Collection Unit to record his fingerprints.

While being escorted back to the police vehicle, he allegedly pushed away a constable who was accompanying him and jumped from the third floor of the building, the officer said.

He sustained grievous injuries and was taken to the district hospital, where he died later, police said. Further investigation is underway.