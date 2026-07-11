POCSO accused on killing spree; murders victim, 5 others in Telangana

The accused, who was out on bail, allegedly killed the minor victim, her mother and grandmother before murdering his own wife and two children in the Telangana bloodbath.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier

In a shocking incident Friday night, a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act accused allegedly killed a minor victim, her mother, and her grandmother under the Shabad police station limits in the Rangareddy district.

Key Points Following the attack, the accused also killed his own wife and two children.

He then alerted his family members via a phone call, stating that he had finished off both families and intended to commit suicide and fled the spot.

The police have launched a search operation to apprehend him and are actively investigating the matter.

Following the attack, the accused also killed his own wife and two children.

He then alerted his family members via a phone call, stating that he had finished off both families and intended to commit suicide. The accused is currently absconding. The police have launched a search operation to apprehend him and are actively investigating the matter.

According to a police official, "Yesterday, Raju Kumar, 35, an accused in a POCSO case, allegedly killed six people. The victims include the minor girl, her mother, her grandmother, his wife, and two children. After committing the crime, he informed his parents, who then alerted the police. We are currently investigating the matter and searching for the accused. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination."

The accused was previously booked in a POCSO case and was out on bail. The victim's family resides in Shahbad. The accused is a native of Raiwalaguda.

Further investigation is underway.