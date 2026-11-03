CBI Nabs PNB Assistant, Accomplice In Rs 10.24 Crore Fraud Case

The CBI has made key arrests in a massive Rs 10.24 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, shedding light on how a bank assistant allegedly siphoned funds from customer accounts over three years through a complex scheme involving misused banking credentials.

Key Points The CBI arrested a PNB Office Assistant, Deepanshi, and a private person, Ashutosh Pathak, in a Rs 10.24 crore fraud case on Tuesday.

The alleged fraud involved unauthorised debit transactions from various customer accounts at PNB's Pi Sector branch, siphoned off over the last three years.

The CBI registered an FIR on October 29, naming Deepanshi, Pathak, and others under sections related to criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating, and IT Act violations.

PNB's internal investigation revealed Deepanshi misused core banking solution user IDs of different branch officials to carry out multiple unauthorised transactions.

The fraud was uncovered after an account holder reported doubtful debit transactions on September 16, leading to Deepanshi's admission of involvement.

The CBI has arrested an Office Assistant of Punjab National Bank (PNB) posted in Greater Noida and a private person from Pune in Rs 10.24 crore alleged fraud case at the Pi Sector branch of the bank on Tuesday, officials said.

The agency had registered an FIR on October 29 on unauthorised debit of Rs 10.24 crore from various customer accounts allegedly siphoned off by the accused office assistant Deepanshi, they said

CBI Investigation And Accusations

The agency alleged that she acted in connivance and conspiracy with a private person, Ashutosh Pathak, and other unidentified persons by carrying out unauthorised debit transactions.

"Transit Remand in respect of the accused private person has been taken from the Special Court of CBI cases, Pune, Maharashtra," the CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

In its FIR, the CBI has named Deepanshi, Pathak and unknown public and private persons as accused under various sections of the BNS related to criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating, falsification of accounts and criminal misconduct by public servants.

The FIR also includes sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

PNB Uncovers Fraudulent Transactions

PNB, in its complaint, has said the alleged fraud came to light after an account holder approached the branch head on September 16 regarding three doubtful debit transactions in her account.

It said the branch has so far identified an "unauthorised" debit of Rs 10.24 crore from various customer accounts, which the accused allegedly siphoned off over the last three years.

PNB complaint, now part of the FIR, said a reconciliation exercise was underway at the branch to ascertain the exact amount reportedly defrauded.

Accused Confesses And System Logs Reveal Misuse

In the complaint sent to the CBI, the bank said when the branch head questioned Deepanshi about the suspicious transactions, she "broke down and admitted that the transactions were carried out on the instructions of one of the account holders, Ashutosh Pathak...who is known to her".

"Review of system logs, user activity records and transactions prima facie revealed that multiple unauthorised transactions had been carried out in customer accounts over a substantial period of time by misusing CBS (core banking solution) user IDs belonging to different branch officials, by Deepanshi," the PNB complaint, added in the CBI FIR, stated.