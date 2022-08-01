News
PM's brother to stage dharna at Jantar Mantar, here's why

PM's brother to stage dharna at Jantar Mantar, here's why

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 01, 2022 18:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, who is also the vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSDF), will stage a dharna in New Delhi on Tuesday with various demands of the organisation.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi. Photograph: ANI

He will sit for the dharna at the Jantar Mantar with other members of the AIFPSDF.

The dharna will be followed by submitting a memorandum addressed to the prime minister, the AIFPSDF said in a statement, adding the members also plan to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Wednesday.

 

The AIFPSDF has nine demands including the one on compensation for loss on rice, wheat and sugar, and also for edible oil and pulses to be supplied through Fair Price Shops.

They have also demanded that the 'West Bengal Ration Model' of free distribution be implemented across the country.

'We demand all due margins for all the states including Jammu and Kashmir should be reimbursed immediately,' the AIFPSDF statement said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
