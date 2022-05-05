PMO asks for project inauguration details for next 2 years from urban affairs ministry

The Prime Minister's Office has asked the Union housing and urban affairs ministry to furnish details of projects that will be ready for foundation stone laying and inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the next two years, according to an official document.

IMAGE: A view of the Central Vista project site after the completion of Phase-1 work, in New Delhi, January 22, 2022. Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

The move assumes political significance as around two years are left for the 2024 parliamentary elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance seeking a third consecutive term.

According to the central public works department’s written communication issued last week, the HUA ministry has been asked to give a detailed report on projects that can be initiated and inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.

The CPWD, which comes under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, is a prime construction agency of the central government. The CPWD has also been executing the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

"PMO requires the information of details of projects of the ministry of housing and urban affairs for which foundation stone can be laid and which are ready for inauguration in next two years by the PM," the document states.

CPWD executive engineer Damanjeet Singh asked officials concerned to furnish the compiled information at regional level to the directorate.

Singh said that only those projects will be considered for foundation stone laying where acquisition and other clearances such as forest or environmental are complete.

According to the document, details like project cost, name of state and expected date of completion and inauguration have been sought.

Details such as after inauguration, any negative sentiments or protest among the public about the project, have also been sought.

For projects whose foundation will be laid, the CPWD asked officials concerned to submit information like expected date of foundation stone laying and expected date of completion of land acquisition.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the CPWD has set the deadline of October this year to complete the construction work of a new Parliament building.

The agency will also construct an 'Executive Enclave' that will house the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.