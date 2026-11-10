Vellore History-Sheeter Shot In Leg After Attacking Sub-Inspector During Weapon Recovery

In a dramatic turn of events in Vellore, a history-sheeter accused of murdering a PMK functionary was shot in the leg by police after he attacked an officer and attempted to escape during a crucial weapon recovery operation.

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Key Points A history-sheeter, Poovarasan, was shot in the leg by police early on Tuesday in Vellore district.

The incident occurred when Poovarasan attacked a sub-inspector with a knife and attempted to flee during an operation to recover the murder weapon.

Poovarasan was arrested in connection with the murder of PMK Vellore west district secretary Gnanavelu, who was shot dead on Monday due to old enmity.

Both the injured sub-inspector and the accused, Poovarasan, were admitted to hospital following the encounter.

A history-sheeter was shot in the leg early on Tuesday after he attacked a sub-inspector and tried to escape during a weapon recovery operation in connection with the murder of a PMK functionary near Gudiyattam in Vellore district, police said.

Murder Of PMK Functionary

The suspect Poovarasan (29) was arrested shortly after the PMK Vellore west district secretary Gnanavelu (46), a resident of Sengundram village, was shot dead on Monday.

When Poovarasan attempted to flee after attacking police with a knife, prompting police to shoot him. Now both the injured sub-inspector and Poovarasan are in a hospital.

The accused is said to have old enmity with Gnanavelu. On Monday evening, while Gnanavelu was standing near the bus stop in Sengundram village alongside Raghu (40), Poovarasan engaged in a heated argument with him.

Poovarasan then rushed into a house across the road, retrieved a country-made gun, and fired directly at Gnanavelu, who collapsed and died on the spot. Raghu sustained severe bullet injuries to his right shoulder.

Escape Attempt And Police Action

During interrogation, Poovarasan confessed to hiding the country-made gun at the foothills near Sengundram.

A police team escorted him to the location on Tuesday morning under tight security to recover the weapon.

Upon retrieving the gun, Poovarasan suddenly whipped out a concealed knife, attacked a sub-inspector, and attempted to escape into the hilly terrain. In self-defence, the police officer opened fire, injuring Poovarasan in the leg.

Both the officer and the accused were immediately admitted to the Gudiyattam Government Hospital and were later transferred to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital.