After EC announces polls, Modi tweets '#PhirEkBaarModiSarkar'

Last updated on: March 10, 2019 21:21 IST

As the Election Commission announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance seeks people's 'blessings again'.

'The festival of democracy, Elections are here. I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation.

'I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout. I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers.

'Best wishes to the Election Commission, all those officials and security personnel who will be on the field, across the length and breadth of India assuring smooth elections.

'India is very proud of the EC for assiduously organising elections for several years.

'In 2014, the people comprehensively rejected the UPA (United Progressive Alliance). There was unprecedented anger over the UPA's corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis.

'India's self-confidence was at an all-time low and the people of India wanted to rid the nation of such decay and pessimism.

'Guided by 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', NDA seeks your blessings again. We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years,' he tweeted from his personal handle.

He said, now, time has come to 'build on that and create a strong, prosperous and secure India'.

He also gave the tagline, '#PhirEkBaarModiSarkar' to drive home his point.

Modi also said that 2.5 crore families have electricity for the first time; 7 crore households have smoke-free kitchens and 1.5 crore Indians got their own homes.

'These, and many other instances show that with the right approach and futuristic policies, nothing is impossible,' he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Congress welcomed the declaration of the Lok Sabha election schedule and said the victory will be of the truth.

Soon after the declaration of the polls by the Election Commission, the Congress put out a two-minute video entitled 'aarambh hai prachand' (the beginning of something massive), showing party chief Rahul Gandhi meeting the people across the country.

It said the party was ready for the battle and also claimed the victory of the truth for the United Progressive Alliance in 2019.

"The bugle is blown and now it is the turn of the public. There is adequate preparation for fighting the lies. We will defeat the 'liars' in this government, we are prepared and victory will be ours," the Congress posted in Hindi on its Twitter handle.

The party used the hashtag 'JeetHogiSachKi' with its tweet.

The Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Lok Sabha elections that will be held in seven phases starting April 11 to May 19, and the results will be out on May 23.