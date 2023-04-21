PM to chair meet on situation of Indians in hit Sudan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: People gather at the station to flee from Khartoum during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, on April 19, 2023. Photograph: El-Tayeb Siddig/Reuters

India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is 'very tense' and is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership.

The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).