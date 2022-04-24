PM receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award and remembered the iconic singer as an artiste who was an integral part of nation-building.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award from singers Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar, and musician Adinath Mangeshkar, during a ceremony, in Mumbai, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Modi, who regarded her as his elder sister, is the first recipient of the award.

Lata Mangeshkar died at 92 in February following multiple organ failure.

'Lata Didi, apart from being the queen of melody, was my elder sister. She taught generations the language of love and compassion. I feel fortunate that she loved me like an elder sister. After many decades, this will be the first Rakhi when Didi won't be here,' Modi said in his award acceptance speech.

He said Lata Mangeshkar's voice enthralled the audience for over 80 years, from the era of 'gramophone, CD, DVD, pen drive, digital music to apps'.

"The journey of songs and the world ran through the journey of Lata Didi, who gave voice to five generations of actors and made India proud. Her journey on this planet came to an end at a time when our country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"She gave voice to India, even before its Independence. The 75-year journey of the country was always tied to her 'sur'. Our entire nation is grateful to the contribution of the Mangeshkar family towards the country. Apart from singing, the passion of 'rashtra bhakti' that was within her, was due to her father," PM Modi said.

Modi received the award on Sunday, which marked the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the singing legend's father.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar will be given every year to an individual who has made 'path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary' contribution to the nation, its people and society, according to the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust, which has instituted the award.