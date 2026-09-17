PM Modi's birthday celebrated Semicon India

Discover how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday was celebrated amidst the inauguration of SEMICON India 2026, a pivotal event for India's burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Semicon India, New Delhi, September 17, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/PIBIndia video

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday was celebrated at SEMICON India 2026.

The event took place at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Modi inaugurated the fifth edition of the semiconductor industry conference.

The conference focuses on building India's semiconductor ecosystem, from chip design to manufacturing.

Delegates extended birthday wishes to PM Modi before his inaugural address.

The opening session of SEMICON India 2026 briefly turned into a birthday celebration on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the stage, with the conference hall erupting in applause and wishes of "Happy Birthday" before he began his address.

Modi, who turned 76 on Thursday, smiled and acknowledged the gathering as the birthday greetings rang through the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, where he inaugurated the fifth edition of the semiconductor industry conference.

Prime Minister Modi's Birthday Celebration At SEMICON India

The birthday moment came as Modi opened an event focused on India's push to build a semiconductor ecosystem spanning chip design, manufacturing, packaging and electronics systems.

The three-day conference, themed 'Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem', brings together global semiconductor companies, policymakers, researchers and startups.

Several delegates at the conference held out mobile phones to capture the prime minister as he arrived on the dais to deliver the inaugural address.

Some shouted out rapturous birthday wishes while others applauded. Modi smiled and acknowledged the greetings with folded hands. Before starting his formal address, he thanked them for the wishes.