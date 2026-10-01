PM Modi Calls For AI-Driven Civil Service Transformation At UPSC Centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the UPSC centenary, called for a transformative overhaul of civil services, urging adaptation to an AI-driven, instant-delivery world and a renewed focus on citizen-centric governance and recruitment philosophy.

Key Points Prime Minister Modi advocates for a fundamental shift in civil services recruitment, prioritising motivation and public service over mere academic knowledge.

Modi stressed the need for traditional service delivery models to evolve, embracing AI and rapid, real-time solutions to meet citizens' elevated expectations.

The PM called for examination agencies to shorten exam cycles and adopt time certainty, addressing financial burdens on candidates and promoting equity.

Modi emphasised a 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (citizen is divine) governance mindset, moving away from archaic 'Mai-Baap' approaches.

Future civil servants must be equipped to navigate new challenges like information warfare, deepfakes, and algorithmic bias, requiring foresight and complex problem-solving skills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said traditional service delivery models must evolve to match the speed of an instant-delivery world where citizens demand rapid, real-time solutions powered by AI.

Evolving Civil Services For The Instant-Delivery World

Urging a fundamental shift in recruitment philosophy, he stressed that the selection parameters must evaluate not just academic knowledge, but the underlying motivation to ensure candidates are drawn to public service rather than mere public office.

He said the recruitment exam must go beyond testing what a candidate knows, and also look into why that youth aspires to join the civil services.

PM Modi said that an increasingly urbanised nation with narrowing rural-urban divides will dramatically elevate the expectations of the youth.

He warned that traditional service delivery models must evolve to match the speed of an instant-delivery world where citizens demand rapid, real-time solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

"The aspirations and expectations of our citizens, especially our youth, will be significantly greater. The signs of this transformation are already visible. Therefore, the question today is not merely one of service delivery. The question is also whether public services are able to keep pace with the speed of today's world of instant delivery. Are they able to move at that pace?" PM Modi asked.

Today, he said, citizens do not want to wait weeks or months for a service.

"When AI can process thousands of documents within moments, and when governments have access to real-time data, citizens expect quick solutions," the prime minister said addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) here.

He said this changing mindset also demands new changes from our civil services and therefore, we must align our selection parameters and recruitment processes with the needs of the future.

Reforming Governance And Examination Processes

Discarding the archaic 'Mai-Baap' governance mindset of the past, PM Modi heralded a modern administrative era built on the absolute principle of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' - treating the citizen as divine.

Highlighting the urgency of administrative overhauls, the prime minister insisted that examination agencies must rapidly align with the nation's broader reform momentum by adopting the principle of time certainty to shorten exam cycles without lowering standards.

He emphasised that prolonged examinations inflict severe financial burdens, such as coaching fees, rent, and transport, on families, transforming cycle reduction into a fundamental fairness issue.

"This will also be an equity reform," the prime minister said.

PM Modi Commends Captain Smit Machchhar's Courage

Before starting his address, PM Modi praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery for foiling his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight to Israel and said that his courageous act fills every Indian's heart with pride.

"Without fearing for his own life, he fought valiantly and prevented another 9/11 like attack from happening," the prime minister was quoted as having said in a statement issued by his office.

He said Captain Machchhar has shown the world the highest form of courage.

"For every Indian, Smit's bravery fills our hearts with pride," PM Modi said.

He said the whole world is feeling proud of the Indian Captain and requested all citizens to pray for Smit's long life and excellent health.

"We also praise him for enhancing India's pride (through his courageous act)," the prime minister said amid a huge round of applause from the audience.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Future-Ready Civil Servants And UPSC's Responsibility

Speaking on the Commission's centenary celebrations, PM Modi said that placing the service of the citizen above all else is the absolute core of 21st-century governance.

"Our mantra is citizen is God. Meaning, the citizen of the country is no less than a deity to us. For us, the service of the citizens is paramount," he said.

PM Modi cautioned that future civil servants will have to navigate entirely new battlegrounds such as information warfare, deepfakes, algorithmic bias, and climate justice.

He instructed recruitment agencies to adapt to these global shifts by prioritising candidates' foresight and complex problem-solving abilities.

The prime minister said that "we must always remember two touchstones: One - nation first. Second - citizen first".

He said that 21st-century India is moving forward with a new work culture and its fundamental principle rests on three core pillars of "pro-people, pro-active, good governance".

PM Modi emphasised the need for empathetic civil servants who find innovative solutions, proactively ease citizens' lives, and critically evaluate the impact of laws on the public.

"We have to give the country those professionals who find innovative ways out of difficult problems," the prime minister said.

Sharing his personal interactions with newly inducted civil servants, he suggested that trainee officers should write down their original motivations to serve as a grounding self-appraisal tool when future challenges and responsibilities mount.

PM Modi encouraged both the UPSC and state commissions to institutionalise similar introspective mechanisms for candidates.

He reminded the commissions that they are not merely picking candidates, but choosing individuals who will become the very face and representative of the government at the grassroots level.

"Therefore, all of you have a very huge responsibility of selecting the right person," the prime minister said.

He also released a commemorative coin, a stamp and a book titled '100 Landmark Judgements: Shaping the Policies of UPSC and Public Service Commissions in India'.

Thursday's programme marks the culmination of year-long celebrations that began on October 1, 2025, to commemorate 100 years since the establishment of the UPSC in 1926.