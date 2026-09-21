PM Modi said UP will be divided into 4 states: Minister

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has reignited the debate on Uttar Pradesh's division, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him the populous state would be split into four parts following a crucial caste census.

IMAGE: SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and his son Arvind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claims PM Modi assured him Uttar Pradesh would be divided into four parts after a caste census.

Rajbhar linked the proposed division to the 27% reservation issue and suggested a Rajbhar could become chief minister of a new Purvanchal state.

The demand for Uttar Pradesh's division is a long-standing political issue, previously championed by former Chief Minister Mayawati.

Mayawati's government had proposed splitting UP into three or four states, including Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Avadh Pradesh, and Paschim Pradesh.

The political timing of Rajbhar's announcement is significant, with UP elections scheduled for early 2027, echoing past pre-election demands for state bifurcation.

Reviving a discussion dating back nearly two decades on the division of Uttar Pradesh, state minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said the nation's most populous state will be divided into four parts after a caste census.

Speaking at the "Samajik Samrasta Maha Rally" organised by the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in Deoria on Sunday, Rajbhar claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "assured" him that the division of the state could happen after the caste census.

"We want to assure you regarding the 27 per cent reservation. I spoke with the prime minister about this," Rajbhar, a political turncoat whose party currently allies with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, stated in Deoria, recounting the conversation he claims to have had with Modi.

PM Modi's Assurance on State Division

"He (Modi) said, 'Om Prakash ji, your point is justified, but some people are opposing it.' I asked him how we could move forward, and he replied, 'I will conduct a caste census, and once we have counted the castes, there will be no difficulty in carrying out the division. We will do the division after the caste census.

"Now tell me, should we trust the prime minister or the people of the SP, BSP, and Congress?'" Rajbhar said.

Calling on the youth to not lose courage, he added, "The state will be divided into four parts. And on the day the Purvanchal state is formed, if the chief minister is to be from any caste, then a Rajbhar's son will become the chief minister. Keep this in mind while working. Do not be misled into joining the SP, BSP or the Congress."

Political Context and Historical Demands

With Uttar Pradesh elections scheduled for early 2027, the political context of Rajbhar's announcement and its similarity to previous demands for state division before elections is notable.

Ahead of the 2012 UP polls, then chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati not only raised the demand for the division of UP but also received approval from the state assembly for splitting Uttar Pradesh into Avadh Pradesh, Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and Paschim Pradesh.

It was clear that Rajbhar's talk of state division was politically motivated as he reminded the crowd, predominantly made up of Rajbhars and other backward castes, that a Rajbhar would become the chief minister when Purvanchal was established.

Rajbhars are counted among the most backward castes and hold significant influence in various eastern Uttar Pradesh regions.

The Significance of Rajbhar's Statement

"Today, at least when a Rajbhar youth wears a yellow scarf, he can be easily recognised as the son of a Rajbhar. And if anyone has given us this identity, it is Om Prakash Rajbhar," he asserted.

Uttar Pradesh, being the country's most populous state, has a population of around 250 million and is geographically the fourth-largest state in India.

Previous Proposals for Uttar Pradesh Bifurcation

The demand for dividing Uttar Pradesh dates back nearly 20 years. During the BSP government, then chief minister Mayawati initially proposed splitting the state into three parts.

On January 15, 2008, Mayawati stated that her government had proposed dividing Uttar Pradesh into three states, with Purvanchal and Bundelkhand created from the existing state, contingent on the Centre's agreement.

However, in 2011, her government submitted a proposal to the Centre to split UP into four states: Purvanchal, Paschim Pradesh, Awadh Pradesh, and Bundelkhand.

In 2008, shortly before Mayawati's statement, a delegation led by then Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Rita Bahuguna Joshi met with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and demanded the establishment of a Second States Reorganisation Commission.

Various parties, including the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Congress, along with numerous organisations, have raised the demand for dividing Uttar Pradesh.

There have also been calls for a separate Bundelkhand state, with the proposed region spanning across both Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh was bifurcated in 2000 when Uttarakhand (then known as Uttaranchal) was carved out during the NDA-led Central Government.