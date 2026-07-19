PM Modi Praises Indian Students For Stellar Performance At Biology And Chemistry Olympiads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proudly acknowledged the remarkable success of Indian students who secured multiple medals, including Gold, at the prestigious International Biology and Chemistry Olympiads, showcasing India's growing scientific prowess on the global stage.

Photograph: Courtesy, PIB

Key Points Prime Minister Modi lauded Indian students for their outstanding medal haul at the International Biology and Chemistry Olympiads.

All four Indian participants secured medals, including a Gold, at the 37th International Biology Olympiad in Lithuania.

Indian team members also clinched Gold Medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad, marking India's best performance.

PM Modi emphasised that these achievements showcase India's 'Yuva Shakti' making a global mark and will inspire future generations in science.

The students demonstrated profound knowledge in subjects like Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, and various aspects of Chemistry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the laurels won by the Indian team members in the Biology and Chemistry Olympiads and said India's youth continue to make a mark globally.

Modi said it is a matter of immense happiness that in the 37th International Biology Olympiad held in Vilnius, Lithuania, all four Indian team members secured medals, including one Gold.

India's Stellar Performance In Science

"Proud of Bhavyaa Gunwal, Soumil Maity, Nishit Kalani and Anmol Kumar for their success at the Olympiad. They have shown immense knowledge of subjects like Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Animal Physiology, Animal Morphology and Systematics as well as Plant Computational Biology," he said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister said he was certain that this success will encourage several more youngsters.

In another post, Modi congratulated Indian team members Debadatta Priyadarshi, Harshit Singhal, Kabeer Chhillar and Sandeep Kuchi for winning Gold Medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad.

He said India's 'Yuva Shakti' continues to make a mark globally and this was India's best performance at this prestigious platform.

"Their brilliance, dedication and passion for science have made the entire nation proud. It will also motivate countless young minds to study and excel in chemistry," he said.