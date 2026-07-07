PM Modi conferred Indonesia's top civilian award 'Bintang Adipurna'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been bestowed with Indonesia's highest civilian honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia', in recognition of his pivotal role in strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred Indonesia's highest honour by President Prabowo Subianto, Jakarta, July 7, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Indonesia's highest honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto presented the prestigious award to PM Modi.

The honour acknowledges PM Modi's significant role in strengthening India-Indonesia friendship and bilateral ties.

The award also recognises his efforts in furthering Indonesia's unity, continuity, and prosperity.

PM Modi dedicated this esteemed honour to the people of India and the enduring bond between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7, Tuesday, was conferred with Indonesia's highest honour 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal for his role in strengthening the ties between both the countries. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto presented the medal to Modi.

"This morning, I have also been conferred with Indonesia's highest honour with immense affection. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians... it belongs to the sentiments of the people of Indonesia, to the historic and intimate ties between India and Indonesia," Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo Ji, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here: PM @narendramodi," the post said.

Recognising Leadership In Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the award is a "tribute to the India-Indonesia friendship."

"Prime Minister @narendramodi was conferred 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' Medal of Honour by President @prabowo. This is the highest honour of Republic of Indonesia," Jaiswal posted on X.

"It has been awarded in recognition of PM's leadership in strengthening India-Indonesia friendship and furthering unity, continuity and prosperity of Indonesia," the post read.

"PM dedicated the honour to the people of India and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Indonesia," it further said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said that the honour is "a testament to PM Modi's steadfast efforts towards deepening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as stronger India - ASEAN ties."

"The conferment of 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' Medal of Honour upon PM @narendramodi is a matter of immense pride for all Indians," Jaishankar posted on X.

Instituted in 1959, the Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia is the highest honour in the Republic of Indonesia. This award is given to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the unity, continuity and prosperity of the Republic of Indonesia.