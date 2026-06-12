Prime Minister Mourns Loss Of Shooting Legend Jaspal Rana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Asian Games gold medallist shooter Jaspal Rana, acknowledging his immense contributions to Indian sports as a celebrated athlete and dedicated mentor.

Photograph: Jaspal Rana/Twitter

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of Asian Games gold medallist shooter Jaspal Rana.

Jaspal Rana, 49, passed away on Thursday night at a Delhi hospital.

Modi described Rana's demise as a profound loss to Indian sports.

The Prime Minister praised Rana's achievements in shooting and his role as a mentor to young athletes.

Modi extended his thoughts to Rana's family, friends, and the entire sporting fraternity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the passing away of Asian Games gold medallist shooter Jaspal Rana, and said his demise was a profound loss to the world of Indian sports.

Rana, 49, breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said Rana brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting and equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication.

"His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said.