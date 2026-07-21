PM Modi, Amit Shah must resign over attack on students: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly condemned the alleged police brutality against students protesting the education system, demanding immediate apologies and resignations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

IMAGE: Police personnel remove a protester from the scene. This child's tearful video posted on social video imploring the police not to use force made for painful viewing . Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Rahul Gandhi demands Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah resign over police brutality against protesting students.

Gandhi criticised the government's silence and inaction regarding the alleged thrashing of students.

Students are protesting against a "broken" education and testing system, which Gandhi supports.

Thousands of students were met with lathis and teargas near Parliament during their protest.

Gandhi stated that while Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, the primary responsibility lies with the home minister and prime minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 21, Tuesday, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must apologise to students for the police brutality against them and resign along with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking with reporters in Parliament House complex, Gandhi said he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the morning along with other MPs and conveyed that the opposition wants to discuss the students issue.

"He (Birla) said he will have to ask the government. So, the Speaker is telling us that to debate in Parliament he has to take permission from the government," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Students

"The issue is of students and the way people are being beaten up, this is completely 'unIndian'. Modiji has not even apologised for what has happened yesterday," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

These students are protesting over the education and testing system, he said. "The whole country knows that the education system and the testing system is broken and has ceased to exist," he said.

Thousands of young and angry people had converged near Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday to push for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, only to be pushed back by lathis and teargas shells.

Demands For Ministerial Resignations

Rahul further said that the testing system has been hollowed out by termites and that is what the students are stating.

"There is nothing wrong with that. We have been having presentation after presentation on it. Why is the PM silent? What is the reason? He should apologise to the students and stop this nonsense of police people thrashing students, it is completely wrong," Gandhi said.

The point is that this is no way to treat the young people of this country, he said.

"The young people of this country do not have any opportunities. All the doors are closed. There is only one door that is open, which is the door of the competitive exam and that door is also destroyed," he said.

The students are not just complaining about the education system but about their future, he said.

"They are saying that 'in this country today, because of Mr Adani and Mr Ambani, because of the RSS' complete takeover of the education system, because of 'pracharaks' becoming vice chancellors of universities, we have no future'. This is not just about education, this is about the future of young people.

"They look at Mr Ambani's wedding and they watch thousand crores being spent over there and they have no money to open a business if they want, they have no future. That is what this is about, this is much bigger than simply education. This is students of this country saying -- 'in India, we have no future, we want a future'," Gandhi said.

"Instead of saying 'ok, we are going to work to improve the education system, we are going to work to fix the testing system', the prime minister, I don't know what he is doing?" he said.

He said the students demands are legitimate and there was nothing wrong with that.

The former Congress president said he will meet the injured students.

Asked about the opposition's demand that Pradhan should resign, Gandhi said Pradhan is an intermediary.

"Absolutely, he should resign but Dharmendra Pradhan has not beaten up these students, but the home minister (Amit Shah) has, he should resign and the home minister reports to the PM, he should resign," Gandhi said.

Tagging a clip of his remarks, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, "The country's students are saying -- 'We have no future'. And this government's ministers are saying - 'We won't lose our seats.' In a country where students lose their future and ministers don't lose their seats -- there is no justice at all."

The opposition parties on Monday launched a blistering attack on the government over the police action against the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest during the 'Chalo Sansad' march on the NEET paper leak issue, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "most anti-youth" PM in the country's history.