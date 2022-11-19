Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport

Amidst chanting of incantations by tribal priests, the spanking new Donyi Polo airport, the first greenfield facility in Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

IMAGE: The first greenfield airport Donyi Polo Airport in Hollangi, Itanagar. Photograph: PTI Photo

The airport located at Hollongi, around 15 kilometres from the state capital Itanagar, will link the border state with other Indian cities with commercial flights as well as other parts of Arunachal Pradesh through helicopter services.

The airport's foundation stone was laid by Modi on February 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also dedicated the 600 MW Kameng hydropower project in the northeastern state's West Kameng district to the nation.

The Kameng hydropower project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore in an area spread over more than 80 sq km.

It is expected to make Arunachal Pradesh a power-surplus state and benefit the national grid in terms of stability and integration.

"Connectivity and energy infrastructure will bring a new dawn of development for the northeastern region," Modi said addressing the gathering at the airport.

The prime minister said that his government works 365 days, 24 by seven for the development of this country.

"Political commentators had claimed (in 2019) that the laying of the foundation stone for the airport was an election gimmick. But today when there are no elections due, we are launching this airport," the prime minister said.

Officials estimate that it will service some 20 lakh people in the region and help boost connectivity, trade and tourism.

"I work all day so that the country moves forward. We do not work for gaining an advantage in elections. This morning, I am in Arunachal Pradesh and in the evening, I will be in Gujarat on the other side of the country. In between, I will be in Varanasi," Modi said in his address.

He also launched a coffee-table book on the central government's regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu were present on the occasion.