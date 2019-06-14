Modi, Ghani discuss India's role in Afghan peace process

June 14, 2019 11:25 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Photograph: Courtesy @MEAIndia/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek and discussed the role being played by India towards an inclusive peace process in the conflict-hit nation.

'Late night meeting between trusted friends. PM @narendramodi met with Afghan President @ashrafghani on sidelines of #SCOsummit in Bishkek,' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after the meeting.

The two leaders 'shared perspectives on situation in Afghanistan, including the role played by India towards an inclusive peace process', he said.

IMAGE: Modi with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Photograph: Courtesy @MEAIndia/Twitter

On Friday, Modi met President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting.

Jeenbekov is also the current Chair of the SCO Summit 2019.

Modi was welcomed by the Kyrgyz President as he arrived at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting.

'President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of #Kyrgyz Republic, current Chair of #SCOSummit2019 warmly welcomed PM @narendramodi as he arrived at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting today morning,' Kumar said in a tweet.

Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the two-day SCO summit.

The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.