Rediff.com  » News » PM gets emotional as girl tells him why she wants to become a doctor

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: May 12, 2022 13:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday got emotional while interacting with the daughter of a beneficiary of the government schemes who was visually challenged.

The prime minister, while interacting with the beneficiary, asked him if he imparts education to his daughters, to which the latter said that one of the three daughters wanted to become a doctor.

 

Modi asked the reason for the daughter to choose the medical profession as a career, to which she said, "I want to become a doctor because of the problem that my father is suffering from."

Getting emotional on the response of the girl, the prime minister maintained a few moments of silence and lauded her strength.

"Your compassion is your strength," he said.

The prime minister was virtually addressing a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh, in Gujarat's Bharuch.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
