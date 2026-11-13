Beware Of Fake Diwali Cash Scam, Police Warn Citizens

Gujarat police have issued a critical warning about a widespread Diwali cash assistance scam falsely attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging citizens to be vigilant against malicious links that can lead to WhatsApp account hacking and significant financial fraud.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gujarat police have warned against fake messages promising Rs 8,000 Diwali cash assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Clicking on malicious links in these messages can lead to WhatsApp account hacking and theft of banking information.

Fraudsters trick users into entering an eight-digit code under WhatsApp's 'Linked Devices' or downloading harmful APK files.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Lavina Sinha confirmed the Diwali bonus message is entirely fake and no such government scheme exists.

Police advise verifying government schemes only through official websites and never sharing banking details via unverified links.

The Gujarat police have warned people against fake messages claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was offering Rs 8,000 as Diwali cash assistance, cautioning that clicking on the accompanying links could lead to WhatsApp account hacking and the theft of banking information.

Cyber fraudsters are circulating these messages on social media platforms, exploiting the festive season and the promise of easy money to trick people into downloading malicious mobile applications, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch said in a press release.

How The Diwali Cash Scam Works

"The fraudulent messages claim citizens are being offered Rs 8,000 by the Prime Minister on the occasion of Diwali. On clicking the link, users are directed to a fake website, which claims that their mobile number has been selected for the cash benefit," it said on Thursday.

People are then asked to forward the message to five WhatsApp or Telegram groups or 20 friends to spread the malicious link further. In the next step, users are asked to enter their mobile number to claim the purported amount, the release said.

"An eight-digit connection code then appears on the screen, and users are instructed to enter it under the 'Linked Devices' option in WhatsApp," it said.

Once the code is entered, fraudsters gain access to the victim's WhatsApp account by linking it to an unauthorised device, the police said.

The Danger Of Malicious APK Files

"The scammers subsequently lure users into downloading malicious Android application package (.apk) files under the pretext of completing a PhonePe cash withdrawal or receiving the promised amount. Once such an APK file is installed, hackers can gain access to SMS messages, OTPs, banking applications and other mobile data," the press note said.

It creates a very high risk of money being siphoned off from bank accounts, the police added.

Expert Advice To Stay Safe From Scams

Explaining the modus operandi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Lavina Sinha said fraudsters specifically sought the victim's genuine WhatsApp number, as entering an incorrect number would not complete the process of linking the account to another device.

She said the scam could also involve fake gaming applications or payment links, which eventually prompt users to download APK files and compromise their devices.

Sinha said the Diwali bonus message is entirely fake and no such government scheme existed or had been announced.

"Fraudsters exploit festivals and events to target people by promising immediate financial benefits. Similar scams could emerge during other festivals, cricket matches, concerts and announcements of new government schemes," Sinha pointed out.

She advised people to verify government welfare schemes only through official websites or government offices and never share banking credentials, passwords or OTPs through unverified links or applications.

Immediate Steps For Compromised Accounts

The Cyber Crime Branch urged citizens not to forward such messages or click on unknown links. It also advised WhatsApp users not to enter connection codes under the Linked Devices option at the instruction of unknown websites or persons.

"Those who have inadvertently linked an unknown device should immediately log it out. Telegram users have been advised to activate two-step verification and check active sessions to remove unauthorised devices," police said.

The police also cautioned users against downloading APK files from unofficial sources and advised them to cancel any download if their phones displayed a warning that the file could be harmful.