Plea in Supreme Court seeks criminal prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the Chief Election Commissioner over alleged statutory duty violations and the controversial deletion of 13 crore voters during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A petition in the Supreme Court seeks criminal prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and other EC officials for alleged statutory duty violations.

The plea challenges decisions and software modifications related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming they were made without the concurrence of other election commissioners.

It demands an SIT inquiry into the alleged deletion of approximately 13 crore voters from electoral rolls during the revision exercise.

The petition highlights internal disagreements within the Election Commission, citing reports of objections raised by other commissioners regarding SIR decisions.

The EC has stated that all decisions taken during the past year were unanimous, despite reports of internal dissent.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking criminal prosecution of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged violations of statutory duties in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Supreme Court Petition Details

The plea filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi through advocate Chand Qureshi seeks that decisions, guidelines and software modifications allegedly undertaken by Kumar without the concurrence of the two election commissioners be declared unconstitutional and void.

It also seeks a declaration that all such decisions relating to the SIR are illegal and restoration of the original Form 6.

It further seeks an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged deletion of around 13 crore voters from electoral rolls during the revision exercise.

Allegations Against Election Commission Officials

The petitioner has sought criminal prosecution of Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg and Seema Khanna, IT head of the Election Commission (EC), alleging violation of their statutory duties under the Representation of the People Act.

Internal Disagreements and Voter Deletions

The petition has been filed days after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over decisions and orders concerning SIR.

According to the report, the objections related to decisions allegedly taken without their knowledge or against their recommendations.

The issues included changes to Form 6 and the management of electoral-roll data.

Referring to the report, the petition said the three-member EC had witnessed repeated differences over decisions concerning SIR.

The report said Sandhu and Joshi had raised objections on issues, including changes to Form 6, deletion and restoration of names from electoral rolls and the handling and centralisation of electoral-roll data.

It said the objections were recorded on at least 14 occasions, including four times on a single day.

The EC, however, has said that the decisions taken during the past year were unanimous, according to a subsequent report by the newspaper.

The plea comes amid continued legal and political scrutiny of the SIR exercise, which, according to The Indian Express, has resulted in more than 13 crore names being removed from draft rolls across 30 states and Union territories.