Home  » News » Plea in SC seeks removal of MP minister for Col Sofiya remarks

Plea in SC seeks removal of MP minister for Col Sofiya remarks

July 23, 2025 20:00 IST

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking removal of Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for his remarks against Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo

The petition filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur said Shah's statement sparks separatist feelings and threatens country's unity.

"The statement of the minister that Col. Sofia Quraishi is the sister of the terrorist who carried out the attack at Pahalgam encourages feelings of separatist activities by imputing separatist feeling to anyone who is Muslim, which thereby endangers the sovereignty or unity and integrity of India. That speech is directly violated the oath prescribe under schedule 3 of the Constitution of India," the plea said.

 

The apex court on May 28 ordered closure of proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court against Shah for his remarks, saying it would look into the matter.

It asked for a status report from the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government in compliance with the top court's earlier order.

On May 19, the top court chided Shah and constituted a three-member SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi, and ordered police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, Shah expressed regret and said that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
