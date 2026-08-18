Plea in SC seeks confiscation of assets of paper leak offenders

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and state governments on a significant Public Interest Litigation seeking the confiscation of property from individuals and their families involved in exam question paper leaks, aiming to curb this pervasive issue affecting student futures.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court is seeking responses on PIL for confiscating property of paper leak offenders.

The plea advocates invoking Prevention of Corruption, Money Laundering, and Benami Property Acts.

The petitioner is not pressing for time-bound probe/trial due to new Public Examinations Act, 2026.

PIL highlights severe impact of paper leaks on students, including mental trauma and financial burden.

The plea suggests consecutive sentencing for paper leak offences to deter future incidents.

The Supreme Court on August 18, Tuesday, sought responses from the Centre and the state governments on a PIL seeking directions to confiscate movable and immovable property of offenders and their family members involved in exam question paper leak cases.

A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notice to the Union of India and states on the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

Strengthening Anti-Paper Leak Laws

During the hearing, Upadhyay submitted that he was not pressing his prayer seeking measures to ensure time-bound probe and trial in question paper leak cases as Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which tightens anti-paper leak laws, has been passed.

The Supreme Court fixed September 25 as the next date of hearing.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, also sought directions to take steps for assessment of entire property of perpetrators and their family members, and accordingly invoke the appropriate provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Money Laundering Act, Benami Property Act and Black Money Act.

Addressing Loopholes and Student Impact

"Direct and declare that sentence in paper leak shall be consecutive, not concurrent, in order to prevent such incidents in future. Alternatively, direct the Law Commission to examine international practices and prepare a report on paper leak within three months," the plea said.

The plea submitted that repeated failures by authorities to prevent, investigate, and prosecute those responsible for paper leaks have led to serious violations of students' fundamental rights under Articles 14, 16, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.

It said despite the enactment of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, in June last year, the legislation suffers from several lacunas, including the absence of time-bound investigations and trials.

The plea highlighted the profound impact of paper leaks on students and their families, pointing to mental and physical trauma, loss of educational and employment opportunities, mounting financial burdens from unpaid loans, and a rise in cases of student suicides.