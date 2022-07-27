Plea filed in Gujarat HC against transfer of animals to Reliance zoo

The Gujarat high court on Wednesday issued notices to the state government and other authorities on a public interest litigation (PIL) objecting to the transfer of animals to a zoo being set up by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar.

The PIL, filed by Halar Utkarsh Samiti Trust, also questioned the recognition granted to the zoo -- Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre -- by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in 2020.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri issued notices to the Gujarat government, CZA and principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), scheduling the hearing for August 18.

The PIL sought the court's direction to restrain the authorities from transferring animals to the private zoo.

"On perusal of the records, we are of the considered view that at this stage it would suffice if notice is issued to respondents....Relist the matter on August 18," the court said.

The zoo was given recognition by the CZA under the Wildlife Protection Act on August 17, 2020, as per the petition.

The recognition was granted under Rule 9 of the Recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009, for a mini zoo, even when this centre was going to be one of the world's largest zoos and did not satisfy any of the criteria under Rule 10 which pertains to protection and conservation of wild animals, the petition alleged.

The CZA and state authorities should stay the August 2020 order and not transfer wild animals to the zoo, the petition demanded.