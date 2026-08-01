Playing victim card instead of...: Cong on Modi's new video

The Congress has sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'victim card' remarks regarding youth who abused him, demanding apologies for alleged brutality against student protesters.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a new video message. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Key Points Congress accuses PM Modi of playing the victim card after his statement on forgiving youth.

The opposition party demands PM Modi apologise for alleged brutality against student protesters and trauma from paper leaks.

Congress dismisses Modi's 'InstaGram sabhas' as an act of 'supreme self-obsession' and an insult to the nation's youth.

Jairam Ramesh highlights Modi's past use of 'vile vitriol' against opponents while protecting his own abusers.

The Congress also seeks apologies for the Ram Mandir Trust's alleged 'Chanda Chori Astha Dhoka' and the 2016 demonetisation.

The Congress on Saturday said that Narendra Modi is playing the victim card by saying he has forgiven the youth who abused him, and demanded an apology from the prime minister for the "brutality" unleashed on student protesters and the trauma they suffered due to paper leaks.

Rahul Slams Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Modi should apologise to the country's students for giving them a "corrupt" exam system and that they don't want his "forgiveness".

In a post on X, Gandhi said the prime minister has the audacity to speak of "forgiving" students even when he did not visit a single parent whose children committed suicide after they felt their career was destroyed due to leaked papers and cancelled exams.

"Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child.

"Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them - and serious questions about a broken education system," he said in his post after meeting the families of those who lost their children during his day-long visit to Tamil Nadu.

"Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight. Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them.

"And the Prime Minister has the audacity to speak of 'forgiving' students," the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi said he (Modi) has not met a single grieving parent.

"He has not sat with a single student whose future was stolen by a leaked paper.

"India's students do not need his forgiveness. They all owed his apology," the Congress leader said.

Congress Slams PM's 'Victim Card' Narrative

The opposition party also claimed that the prime minister's "InstaGram sabhas", which it termed an act of "supreme self-obsession", are fooling no one.

"Late last night, in an act of supreme self-obsession, the prime minister said that he forgave our youth. This is an insult to the nation and to our youth, which has suffered under his government and is legitimately demanding an apology from him. The prime minister's InstaGram Sabhas are fooling no one," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday night, Modi said it pained him that even his late mother was subjected to "filthy abuses" at the Jantar Mantar and lamented that "our daughters" had used such language, even as he called for forgiving the "misguided children".

The prime minister said he could understand the anguish prevailing in society, but stressed that this was the time to embrace the youth and guide them on the right path.

Opposition Demands Accountability From PM

In his post, Ramesh said, "The self-declared non-biological PM enjoys playing the victim card."

The Congress leader also said that Modi uses "vile vitriol" against his predecessors and political opponents.

"He very frequently peddles lies to defame them, not just in his public speeches but in Parliament itself. He unleashes an army of foul-mouthed abusers both in Parliament and outside and gives them full protection.

"The entire nation is wanting the PM to apologise for the trauma inflicted on lakhs of youth through his paper leak-ridden NTA and his home ministry-sanctioned brutality on student protestors.

"The entire nation is waiting for the PM to apologise for the 'Chanda Chori Astha Dhoka' by the Ram Mandir Trust, an establishment which he had grandly announced in the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020. The entire nation is still expecting his apology for his Tughlakian notebandi of November 8, 2016, that destroyed crores of livelihoods and shuttered lakhs of MSMEs. The list is endless," the Congress leader said.