Platforms Told To Prevent Child Exploitation Content

Experts urge Internet platforms to adopt prevention-by-design and stronger AI systems to curb child sexual exploitation material and improve online child safety.

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Key Points Experts urged Internet platforms to adopt prevention-by-design principles to proactively stop child sexual exploitative and abuse material from spreading.

AI effectively detects known CSEAM using hash databases but struggles with contextual understanding, grooming patterns, and newly created exploitative content.

Experts highlighted multilingual AI shortcomings, saying regional languages, coded slang, and evolving tactics frequently escape existing detection systems.

Digital intermediaries should report offenders to law enforcement instead of merely removing content and disabling accounts, experts recommended.

Meta removed millions of suspicious accounts and child exploitation content after scrutiny over Instagram advertisements allegedly promoting CSEAM.

Internet and social media intermediaries must implement a prevention-by-design principle to curb the proliferation of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on their platforms, according to experts.

While a majority of the platforms treat the detection of CSEAM as a content moderation challenge, experts say the most significant hurdles in catching and removing such content are contextual interpretation and the lack of known databases against which the material can be matched.

"Artificial intelligence systems can match known CSEAM against hash databases with reasonable accuracy, but they consistently fail at understanding the intent and context in novel material. An image that appears benign in isolation can be part of a grooming sequence when viewed across a conversation thread," said Nilesh Jahagirdar, cofounder and vice-president of marketing and solutions at [x]cube LABS.

Malicious actors involved in the spread of CSEAM constantly evolve their tactics faster than detection models can adapt, said Parminder Singh, cofounder of RedScope AI, a decision intelligence platform.

"AI is exceptionally good at identifying known patterns, but child exploitation networks deliberately operate in the grey areas using coded language, edited visuals, screenshots, memes, private groups, ephemeral content, and multilingual communication to evade detection," he said.

AI Must Bridge Language Gaps

A second problem that most platforms face is the lack of investment in multilingual AI capable of understanding India's linguistic diversity, and in continuously evolving their detection systems as abuse tactics change, the experts said.

"Most detection models are trained predominantly on English-language data. Regional languages, coded slang, and local dialects used by bad actors fall almost entirely outside detection parameters," Jahagirdar said.

Digital intermediaries should also invest in reporting offenders who circulate CSEAM to law enforcement agencies, rather than just disabling their accounts and removing the material from their platforms, said Bhuwan Ribhu, founder of Just Rights for Children.

"Online child sexual exploitation is a borderless crime and demands a borderless response. That requires international cooperation in sharing intelligence, digital evidence, and financial information. Until governments, technology companies, and digital intermediaries accept this shared responsibility, no child is safe online," Ribhu said.

Earlier this month, Meta's video and photo-sharing platform Instagram drew the ire of the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) after reports surfaced that it was allowing advertisements promoting CSEAM.

The ministry summoned senior executives from the company and asked them to explain how such content was being allowed by the platform.

Subsequently, in a blog post, Meta said it had removed 160,000 accounts in India for hosting and sharing 'suspicious off-platform links in coordination with other signals indicating child exploitative activity'.

Overall, Meta -- which has WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads under its umbrella -- said it automatically removed more than 4 million suspicious accounts from Facebook and Instagram, in addition to 36 million pieces of content containing child exploitation, according to the blog post.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff